Police chief on leave after fatal shooting in Sabine Parish

A Zwolle man was fatally shot May 21 in the area of West DeSoto Avenue at South Armour Street in Converse. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack now is on paid leave after fatally shooting a Zwolle man early Sunday morning after that man got into the law officer's vehicle.

DeRicco Devante Holden, 24, was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in Converse, Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.

The death is being investigated by Louisiana State Police, who say a preliminary investigation indicated that Manshack was investigating a disturbance in the Sabine Parish village when he got into an altercation with Holden.

During the fight, Holden got into to Manshack's police vehicle and was shot.

Neighbors in the area of West DeSoto Avenue at South Armour Street said they heard up to three gunshots.

Justin Austin lives right next to the intersection and said the gunfire woke him up.

"Got my son, took him to my wife and I grabbed my gun."

Just down the road lives Bill Ramsdal, who said he doesn't know the neighbors who live near this intersection, "but we hear them all the time. They're always fighting over there. Screaming and yelling in the street."

"We heard the gunshots, first of all," recalled Ramsdal. "We heard three gunshots. I think it was one and then two more."

Rivers said the autopsy was completed Monday morning and Holden's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound, although the number of times he was shot has not yet been confirmed.

Now Holden's family is demanding a full investigation into his death.

