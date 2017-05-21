Police chief kills man during altercation in Sabine Parish

A Zwolle man was fatally shot May 21 in the area of West DeSoto Avenue at South Armour Street in Converse. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police detectives investigate the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ricco Devante Holden, of Zwolle, during an altercation with Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack the morning of May 21. (Source: Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)

A Sabine Parish man was fatally shot when he got into the Converse police chief's vehicle early Sunday morning.

Ricco Devante Holden, 24, of Zwolle, was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in Converse, Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Converse police officer was investigating a disturbance in the Sabine Parish village when he got into an altercation with Holden, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau said.

During the fight, Holden gained entry to the officer’s police vehicle and subsequently was shot.

Neighbors in the area of West DeSoto Avenue at South Armour Street said they heard up to three gunshots.

Police Chief Keith Manshack fired his gun three times, Rivers said.

Authorities expect to learn Monday how many times Holden was shot.

An autopsy is set for Monday morning at University Health in Shreveport, Rivers said.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," Moreau said. "There is no more information available at this time."

The death is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

