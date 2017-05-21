Traffic alert: I-20E at Arcadia closed due to wreck in Lincoln - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Traffic alert: I-20E at Arcadia closed due to wreck in Lincoln

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Part of Interstate 20 is shut down due to a wreck in Lincoln Parish near the Bienville Parish line.

A tractor-trailer rig has overturned and is blocking the inside lane of eastbound I-20 at or near mile marker 74, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

No information is available as yet on whether there are any injuries.

Authorities also have not yet determined how the wreck occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly