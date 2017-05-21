Traffic alert: I-20E at Arcadia closed due to wreck in Lincoln

Part of Interstate 20 is shut down due to a wreck in Lincoln Parish near the Bienville Parish line.

A tractor-trailer rig has overturned and is blocking the inside lane of eastbound I-20 at or near mile marker 74, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

(1/2) I-20 East is now closed at mm 69 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use US 80 East as an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

(2/2) Congestion has reached 2 miles behind the incident and 1 mile at the LA 151 (Hazel Street) to US 80 East diversion. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

The left lane is blocked on I-20 East at mile marker 73 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2.5 miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

No information is available as yet on whether there are any injuries.

Authorities also have not yet determined how the wreck occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

