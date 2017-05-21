Traffic alert: All lanes of I-20E at Arcadia reopen after wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic alert: All lanes of I-20E at Arcadia reopen after wreck

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 are back open in the wake of a wreck in Lincoln Parish near the Bienville Parish line.

A tractor-trailer rig overturned Sunday, blocking the inside lane of eastbound I-20 at or near mile marker 74, authorities said.

The outside, or right-hand, lane was reopened at 9:22 p.m.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

No information is available as yet on whether there are any injuries.

Authorities also have not yet determined how the wreck occurred.

