Traffic alert: All lanes of I-20E at Arcadia reopen after wreck

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 are back open in the wake of a wreck in Lincoln Parish near the Bienville Parish line.

A tractor-trailer rig overturned Sunday, blocking the inside lane of eastbound I-20 at or near mile marker 74, authorities said.

The outside, or right-hand, lane was reopened at 9:22 p.m.

The right lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-20 East at mm 74 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Congesiton is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

(1/2) I-20 East remains closed at LA 151 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted off at LA 151 and onto US 80 East. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(2/2) Congestion is minimal from this incident. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(1/2) I-20 East remains closed at LA 151 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Motorists are being diverted off at LA 151 and onto US 80 East. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(2/2) Congestion has reached 2 miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(1/2) I-20 East is now closed at mm 69 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use US 80 East as an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

(2/2) Congestion has reached 2 miles behind the incident and 1 mile at the LA 151 (Hazel Street) to US 80 East diversion. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

The left lane is blocked on I-20 East at mile marker 73 (Arcadia) due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2.5 miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 21, 2017

No information is available as yet on whether there are any injuries.

Authorities also have not yet determined how the wreck occurred.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.