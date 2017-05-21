Free dental care available for kids without insurance

Children without dental insurance will be offered free dental care Sunday during the third annual “Sharing Smiles Day” hosted by Kool Smiles in Shreveport.

Everyone age 18 or younger will receive free dental care from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kool Smiles at 3719 Jewella Ave.

Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. Treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist.

The service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

