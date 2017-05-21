Storms leave trail of downed trees, power outages in NWLA

Saturday's severe storms in northwest Louisiana left multiple downed trees and power outages caused by damaging winds in several parishes.

The National Weather Service is reporting a tree fell on a power line off Stonewall Frierson Road near Linwood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. in DeSoto Parish. Several other trees were reported down on Linwood Avenue in Stonewall.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says the roadways have been cleared.

In Shreveport, trees and power lines were down on Bayou Drive near Dixie Garden Drive just after 11 p.m., according to the NWS reports.

Across the river in Bossier Parish, Haughton Middle and High School, Kinsley Court and Golden Meadows subdivision near Parkway High School lost power from damaging winds.

Most of the power has been restored as SWEPCO is reporting less than 150 customers are without power.

Not only did strong winds sweep through Caddo Parish, but the NWS reported hail smaller than an inch on Stratmore Drive. There was also large hail in Joaquin, TX.

No injuries have been reported from Saturday’s storm.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.