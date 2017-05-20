Texarkana organization celebrates Armed Forces Day

People came together to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Area Women Veteran's Outreach Group co-sponsored the 7th annual Armed Forces Day Celebration held at 511 Restaurant.

The event started when Ret. Marine Seargent Bess Gamble Williams said she noticed many veterans in her area didn't know how to access their benefits they were entitled to.

"The thing is a lot of veteran funding has been cut," Williams said. "Veterans still need to understand what is still out there with Medicaid and Medicare because a lot of veterans are not insured."

Williams added that this event provides information about available benefits and the Veterans Association.

She added that this event was not to take place of other special days for vets, but to show further appreciation and support.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.