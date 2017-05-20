Caddo Parish woman says man used her images to "catfish" male students

A Caddo Parish woman says a Pennsylvania high school senior used her images to trick other male students into sending him compromising photos and videos. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Keithville woman says a Pennsylvania high school senior used her pictures to get more than 130 boys to send him explicit photos and videos.

Haley Russell says when she was 15-year-old, she met 18-year-old Derrick Jones on Facebook. She says he lied and told her he was someone else at first, and then stole her identity with a fake social media account.

Jones was arrested in early May, accused of possession of child pornography, harassment, and stalking. The Delaware County District Attorney's office says he used Haley's stolen photos to pose as a girl online to get explicit photos and videos from 137 male students.

PA teen charged with catfishing 137 students. I spoke with the girl who says he used her pictures to do it. https://t.co/avMCfv97dO pic.twitter.com/PNfw6a0XhF — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) May 20, 2017 Russell says it went on for years. She messaged him several times to stop and even asked for help. Russell says it went on for years. She messaged him several times to stop and even asked for help.

She also says she tried to warn the boys when she found out he was messaging them from the TextNow app.

"I got all the numbers off the app and I told them all that it was actually Derrick. And it turns out every single person that he was catfishing he went to school with."

But she says after she did that he tried to blackmail her.

"When I found out that he was using my pictures and I told all the people, he told me that he was going to get naked pictures and send them to my school and say that they were me."

She says this is one of the pictures he stole to pose as her. pic.twitter.com/SovX8W9Uil — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) May 20, 2017

The now 18-year-old said she got a call from the FBI about Jones.

"They told me what they had been doing with the child pornography on his computer and using my pictures to get that," Russell said.

Russell says that young teens should be more caution and make sure they really know a person before sending them compromising messages.

"I'm sorry that, that happened to them, but they do need to be more aware of who they're talking to," she added.

Jones is facing felony charges in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. His bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone who suspects they are being catfished can find tips on how to avoid being a victim here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.