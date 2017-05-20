No injuries reported in Shreveport house fire

Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a vacant house fire in the city's Allendale neighborhood Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called just before 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Abbie Street on reports of a house fire.

Shreveport fire department investigating a vacant house fire in the 2700 block of Abbie Street. #ShreveportNews pic.twitter.com/xQlU3GnQ9S — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) May 20, 2017

When firefighters arrived, they found flames bursting into the air from the east side of the house.

It took nearly a dozen fire units to bring the blaze under control, according to a supervisor with the Shreveport Fire Department.

Firefighters on the scene say they had to force their way into the burning house since the doors were boarded up.

Fire officials say no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.

