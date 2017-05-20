Memorial Day events in the ArkLaTex

Backyard barbecues, outings to the lake, visits with friends and relatives.

Memorial Day traditionally marks the unofficial start of the summer season.

But it also is a holiday during which people throughout the ArkLaTex will pause to remember and honor the men and women who have died fighting for our country.

Following are some of the wreath-laying and other memorial events set May 29 to pay tribute to fallen veterans.

If you know of an event not on this list, please feel free to send the details to KSLA News 12 by email to ksla@ksla.com.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Location: Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road in Keithville, LA

Time: noon

Guest speaker: Lt. Col. Charles Fletcher, deputy chief of the engineering division at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Memorial Day Mass

Location: St. Joesph Cemetery, 2100 Texas Ave. near Levy Street in Shreveport, LA

Time: 10 a.m.

Presiding: Bishop Michael Duca.

Hillcrest Memorial Park

Location: Hill Crest Memorial Park and Funeral Home. 601 US Highway 80 East in Haughton

Time: 9 a.m.

Guest speaker: Col. Tony Zucco, ROTC instructor at Haughton High School

