Bossier detectives seek identity of suspected storage unit thief

Detectives from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying a man who they believe stole household items from a Haughton storage unit facility a week ago.

Surveillance camera video and images from Mega Storage in the 1100 block of Bellevue Road show someone driving a dark-colored Lincoln Town Car into the storage facility around 7:45 p.m. on May 12.

Detectives say the man went to one unit, broke the lock and combed through the storage unit for nearly two hours before leaving with stolen items.

Investigators are also working another burglary case from the same storage unit in April.

Detectives have not confirmed if these two cases are related.

If anyone has any information on this burglary, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

