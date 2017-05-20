Shreveport police investigating Stoner Hill shooting

Shreveport police are on the scene of another shooting only an hour and thirty minutes after the last.

Officers received the call just after 11 p.m. to Stone Vista Apartments on Stoner Avenue.

Police at the scene said that two people were shot with the small caliber weapon. One person was shot in the lower leg and another was grazed by gunfire.

The victims told police that they were sitting outside their apartment when someone pulled up and began shooting at them.

Injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the victim shot in the leg has been sent to a Shreveport hospital.

Police do not have any suspects or descriptions of the shooters at this time.

Another shooting took place on Buncombe Road in west Shreveport just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. A man was found on the side of the road with three gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police are still looking for a suspect in both shootings. Both incidents are still under investigation.

