Police investigating shooting in west Shreveport

Shreveport police are working the scene of a shooting in west Shreveport.

Police received the call just after 9:30 p.m. Officers are on the scene located in the 5500 block of Buncombe Road. That's between Financial Plaza and West 70th Street.

One person has been injured, according to Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

