16-year-old identified in ETX fatal wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a teen that was killed in a wreck in Panola County on Thursday.

Sarah Paige Stanfield, 16, of Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hummer H3 she was driving veered off of Texas Highway 43. The vehicle struck the edge of a driveway embankment with its undercarriage, vaulting the vehicle over the driveway and rolling several times.

The Hummer finally came to a stop resting upside down, facing north on the road's west shoulder.

A visitation will be held for Sarah on May 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tatum High School auditorium. Her funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Tatum High School Auditorium, according to a Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.