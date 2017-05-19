KSLA Salutes: Airman Leadership School at Barksdale AFB

Airman Leadership School (ALS) first step to becoming an Air Force Leader (Source: KSLA News 12)

The first step into molding Air Force leaders begins at Airman Leadership School.

The school trains senior airmen to be professional, war-fighting airmen who can supervise and lead Air Force work teams. Airman Leadership School (ALS) is a 5-week program designed to help develop young airmen into Air Force Leaders.

Airmen receive the training typically around the three-year mark in service.

"Everybody who rises to the rank of staff Sergeant has to come through army leadership school," explained airman Brandon Gannon.

ALS focuses on building leadership skills and team development abilities. All airmen must complete this school in order to be promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

"This is their first professional military education experience," Gannon said. "This is their first endeavor and to supervision and we have to get them ready for that."

In addition to countless hours in the classroom, airmen spend time on the drill pad.

"They are graded on how well they control their flight, loudness distinction in their words distinction in their commands and how well they can control six people with just using their words," Gannon said.

B-52 Crew Chief Sudarien Smith learned there are a lot of personalities on the flightline.

"I thought I was ready prior to coming here but actually coming here, I have gained a lot more knowledge on what I need to do," Smith said.

Smith says the school stresses the importance of preserving Air Force heritage and upholding their standards both in and out of uniform.

"I've learned a lot more than I thought I would and like I said we're doing different things as far as preventing sexual assault or drug abuse or just being a better leader understanding the small things," said Smith.

"We want the populace to know that we are making these airman ready to become front line supervisors and to take care of their sons and daughters who come into our military and supervise them as needed," Gannon said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.