Silgo Road project delayed due to repairs, debris

Travelers and residents along Sligo Road in Bossier Parish should expect construction for the rest of the month.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation said that a gust of wind caused a crane to drop a concrete beam, causing a domino effect more than a week ago. Two beams fell onto the temporary bridge, damaging it.

The bridge has been repaired and is open to traffic, according to the state highway department. However, construction could be delayed for the rest of the month.

Crews are working to still make necessary repairs and clear debris.

The temporary bridge will remain in place while a new Red Chute Bayou Bridge is built.

The project is expected to be complete before the 2017-2018 school year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.