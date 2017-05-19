Texarkana animal shelter raising fees for surrenders, reclaims

Surrendering a pet to the animal shelter in Texarkana, Texas will now come with a parting fee.

It will no longer be free to surrender a pet to the Animal Care and Adoption Center (ACAC) in Texarkana, Texas starting Friday, May 19.

Existing fees for recovering lost pets from the shelter are also going up.

"The animal shelter will increase their fees Friday, so we are just making up that difference so it won't cost the city any additional dollars," said Lisa Thompson, ACAC's spokeswoman.

Animal surrenders made to the ACAC will cost Texas residents $150 per animal, and pets who find their way to the ACAC will be required to pay a $150 fee and any additional fees as determined by the ACAC to get their pet back.

The previous fee amounted to $90 plus any additional fees determined by the ACAC.

For a listing of pets looking for new homes, click here.

