Car catches fire in Bossier City man's garage

A Bossier City man's car caught fire inside his garage Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4900 block of General Sterling Price Place.

Firefighters on scene say the man was driving his car before he got home and put the car in the garage.

A little while later, the man reportedly heard a popping noise and discovered the car was on fire.

He called 911 and said the fire department got there within 4 minutes.

Firefighters say the fire was out in about 15 minutes. It reportedly took a little longer to put the fire out because the rubber tires were on fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the house or the attic.

The front of the car was heavily damaged and the house had a little bit of smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

