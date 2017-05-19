2017 Shreveport Homicide Map - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2017 Shreveport Homicide Map

By Sean Staggs, Digital/Producer
This is a map showing the information and locations of the homicides in Shreveport this year. We will update the map as we get new information on these cases.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=10fbvpg2aTeZV16uPUjR7rEIA3P8&hl=en" width="640" height="640"></iframe>

