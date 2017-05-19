Shreveport hospice center offers services after relocation of Grace Home

A longtime Shreveport health care center will be shutting its doors later this summer.

A longtime Shreveport health care center will be shutting its doors later this summer.

CHRISTUS' Grace Home for the terminally ill is expected to be moved from the building it has been in since 1996. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

The Aime Hospice Center Shreveport location in the 8900 block of E Kings Hwy. (Source: Google Maps)

With CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier's Grace Home closing and relocating by July 1, another Shreveport hospice center says they are prepared to accept terminally ill patients to help pick up any slack in the community.

CHRISTUS confirmed earlier this month that Grace Home's services will be relocating to their Highland Medical Center and the Grace Home building will now become a home for the health system's inpatient rehabilitation unit.

The health system's CEO said this was a move to bring more acute care to the terminally ill patients Grace Home housed.

“Moving Grace Home will also allow us to better and more quickly provide for the acute care and any medical complications of our Grace Home patients inside the hospital," CEO Isaac Palmer said.

CHRISTUS billed Grace Home as the only community residential hospice of its kind in Northwest Louisiana, but representatives from Aime Hospice Care say they offer the same services and are willing to accept any terminally ill patients in light of Grace Home's relocation.

Aime Hospice Care, according to its website, offers 24-hour medical care and support as well as private patient rooms.

They have a center in the 8900 block of East Kings Highway in Shreveport and they also have a center in the 100 block of MBL Bank Drive in Minden.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are obtained.

