Concerns about warm winter hurting peach crop come to fruition

The peach trees at Mitcham Farms in Ruston should have been in full bloom by mid-March. Instead, most of them were only showing just a few buds. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It's peach harvest time, but this year's crop won't be robust thanks to a very warm winter.

Most varieties of peaches require between 850 to 1,000 hours of chill below 45 degrees. Because temperatures in the ArkLaTex failed to reach those temperatures as frequently as needed, peach crops in the ArkLaTex wound up a few hundred hours short of meeting the required number of chill hours.

When peach trees do no get the required amount of chill hours, they typically shed off a lot the fruit. Also, expert say the peaches will be miss-shapen and won't be ideal in size.

We'll hear more from local peach farmers on KSLA News 12 at 5 and 6 p.m. on what it all means for the availability of peaches this year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.