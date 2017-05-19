Man under 5-feet steals bike at gunpoint

Shreveport police are looking for a man who stole a bike from another man Thursday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Pine Tree Drive.

Police say a man flashed a gun at the victim and told him he wanted his bike.

The victim gave up the bike and was not injured.

The thief was described as being about 4' 9" tall, 17-18-years-old with dreads wearing light gray pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Tracker at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.