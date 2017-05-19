School bus involved in 3-vehicle minor crash

3-vehicles were involved in a crash, including a Caddo Parish school bus. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police worked to clear the scene of a 3-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a school bus with students on board.

It happened at 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Audrey Lane.

The wreck was between a pickup truck, small SUV and a Caddo Parish school bus.

There were students on board the bus, but none were injured.

There were also 2 people in the pickup and a driver in the SUV. None of them were injured either.

Audrey Lane was blocked while Shreveport police and members from Caddo Parish School Board investigated.

Officers on scene said cleanup would take at least an hour.

