Okla. man goes missing on his way to officiate game in Texas - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Okla. man goes missing on his way to officiate game in Texas

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fred Romine apparently was headed to officiate a college baseball game in Paris, Texas, when he disappeared May 6, according to McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies. (Source: KSLA News 12) Fred Romine apparently was headed to officiate a college baseball game in Paris, Texas, when he disappeared May 6, according to McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies. (Source: KSLA News 12)
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) -

McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies are asking for your help finding a man went missing May 6. 

Fred Romine apparently was headed to officiate a college baseball game in Paris, Texas, authorities said. 

College officials said he never made it to the game and hasn't been seen since. 

Romine was driving a brown 2005 Honda Odyssey.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580) 286-5419.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly