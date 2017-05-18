Bossier detectives seek help solving storage unit break-ins

Bossier sheriff's detectives say this truck was used in break-ins early the morning of April 27 at Mega Storage in the 1100 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the person cut the locks on five storage units and stole general household items.

The break-ins happened early the morning of April 27 at Mega Storage in the 1100 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton.

Surveillance camera video and images being shared by Bossier sheriff’s detectives show someone driving a truck onto the facility's grounds about 2:30 a.m. and leaving about a half hour later with stolen items in the truck bed.

Investigators said the truck appears to be a white, four-door F-250 (4-by-4). It has white rear-view mirrors and lighted running boards. Also, there is a sticker on the bottom left of the rear window.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

