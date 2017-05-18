Hundreds of applicants seek opportunities at area job fairs

Applicants line up outside the Shreveport Aquarium job fair. More than 1,200 registered for the fair. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Multiple organizations sought to bring more employment to the Shreveport-Bossier City area with job fairs Thursday.

Shreveport Aquarium hosted anything but a typical job fair next to Bons Temps Coffee in Red River District with bottle games, building blocks and fishing.

According to aquarium leaders, these activity centers and puzzles help them get to know applicants beyond what they see on a piece of paper.

"People are more than just the resume that they may bring in to a job fair," said Jake Wood, Shreveport Aquarium's marketing director.

"So what this job fair's designed to do is for us to get to know them beyond the paper."

Shreveport native Kislevonia Givings joined the more than 1,200 registered applicants for the aquarium's job fair.

After looking for a job for the past three months, Givings said this kind of unique job fair environment energizes her search.

"It's something new to the city, new to the new generations that's coming up so it makes me feel excited that they even want to give us the opportunity to try it out."

Meanwhile, across Red River at the Bossier Civic Center, Jason Bourne went from table to table exchanging handshakes and smiles.

Bourne is six months away from ending his career in the Air Force.

He was looking for his next step at the Louisiana Workforce Commission's 12th annual Veterans Job and Resource Fair.

"Fourteen years of honorable service, separating due to medical. Unfortunately, it's time to do something else and turn the page," he said.

LWC leaders said 91 different employers gathered at the Civic Center to talk with veterans and try to help put them back to work.

"They are protecting us, our interests and they're fighting terrorism; so they have a lot on their plate," LWC regional industry coordinator Jacques Lasseigne said.

"The least we can do is have a job fair geared toward them to help them transition to the work force."

Lasseigne said many employers are happy to be a part of these annual job fairs because they're looking for experience and specialization.

Those are traits that put veterans at the top of the list, he said.

"I was talking to one employer earlier today, a manufacturer, and he had 20 jobs available today!" Lasseigne said.

While these job fairs continued throughout the day, other promised job fairs have yet to arrive in the area.

Specifically, KSLA News 12 asked about the promised job fair for GLOVIS America's new inland vehicle distribution center at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport.

GLOVIS America's CEO already confirmed to KSLA that they are not planning a job fair, but leaders with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership said they would be holding one.

NLEP officials did not respond to requests for more details Thursday. A date still has not been set for their job fair.

As applicants continue their quest for employment, Bourne said the trick is just to keep pushing on.

"You can't really grow outside of your comfort zone if you're not willing to try something new."

Shreveport Aquarium will be holding more job fairs this week in the same location.

They will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

