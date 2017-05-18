Caddo holding another meeting about Confederate monument

A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee has set up a series of hearings to get the public's input regarding the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument located on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds.

Members of the public will have an opportunity Thursday to weigh in on what should happen with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

The movement of Confederate monuments has stirred strong reactions in people for and against the efforts.

Following the vote, every black representative left the House floor.

For years, debate has been simmering over the Confederate monument on the Caddo Courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport.

The fate of the 115-year-old statue is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input.

That session at Donnie Bickham Middle School, 7240 Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport, starts at 6 p.m. and will end by 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is being held as crews appear to be preparing for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in New Orleans, the last of four Confederate era monuments to come down in that city.

Earlier this week, every black member of the Louisiana House of Representatives left the House floor when lawmakers backed a Shreveport Republican's proposal aimed at keeping cities from removing Confederate monuments

The downtown Shreveport monument was visited earlier today by members of Delta Flaggers.

Arlene Barnum, a DeSoto Parish native who lives in Oklahoma, did a Facebook Live when they showed up at the monument.

She advocates protecting Confederate era monuments.

The Caddo Commission will hold its fourth and final meeting about the Shreveport monument at 6 p.m. May 23 at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School, 441 Atlantic Ave.

