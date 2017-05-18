Caddo holding another meeting about Confederate monument

Following the vote, every black representative left the House floor.More >>
The movement of Confederate monuments has stirred strong reactions in people for and against the efforts.More >>
Members of the public will have an opportunity Thursday to weigh in on what should happen with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.More >>
A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee has set up a series of hearings to get the public's input regarding the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument located on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
