Autopsy: SWAR man fatally stabbed girlfriend, killed himself

Authorities are currently investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Nashville, Arkansas.

An autopsy shows 47-year-old Gereld Martin fatally stabbed his 44-year-old girlfriend Gracie Haddox then killed himself, authorities said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities investigate the discovery of two bodies May 12 in a home in Nashville, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Preliminary autopsy results show a Nashville, Ark., woman was fatally stabbed and her attacker committed suicide, authorities said.

Police have been investigating the deaths of 44-year-old girlfriend Gracie Haddox and her boyfriend 47-year-old Gereld Martin as a murder-suicide.

Surveillance video shows Martin bought a package of knives at Walmart in Nashville after dropping the kids off at school the morning of May 10, according to information from the prosecuting attorney's office.

Sources say Martin got the largest knife out of the package and stabbed Haddox sometime May 10 while the kids were in school.

The couple's bodies were not found until the morning of May 12.

Haddox's body was found by her teenage daughter in a home in the 300 block of Meadow Lane in Nashville.

After the teenager called police, authorities said, they then discovered Martin's body in a bedroom closet, where he reportedly hung himself.

