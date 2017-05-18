Driver killed, child hurt in Highland rollover crash

Three young boys who were passing by when it happened told KSLA News 12 that heard the crash and saw the debris flying and ran to the wreck, where they found a little boy and pulled him out of the car. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One person was killed when ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cornwell Ave. at East Egan St.

Police say the victim, a middle-age woman, was found under the car.

"Preliminary investigation show that speed probably was a contributing factor," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The driver began losing control of the SUV one block up from where it crashed in the 1400 block of Cornwell.

The driver overcorrected, Willhite said, causing the vehicle to overturn at least twice and maybe three times.

Three young boys who were passing by when it happened told KSLA News 12 they heard the crash, saw the debris flying and ran to the wreck, where they found a little boy and pulled him out of the SUV.

Willhite confirmed that a child was recovered from inside the vehicle then taken to University Health for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are working to identify the woman and still are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.



