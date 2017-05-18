Blossom Festival, steak cook-off start Friday in Magnolia, AR

The 2017 Blossom Festival kicks off Friday in Magnolia, Ark., along with the 28th annual World Championship Steak Cook-off.

Every year, there are more than 3,000 steaks cooked in the town square by cooks from throughout the country and other parts of the world.

The event will dish out over $10,000 in prizes.

The festival also hosts several other events like the annual 5K run and musical performances.

The festival starts at noon Friday and goes until 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more info and a list of events, you can go to the official Blossom Festival website.

