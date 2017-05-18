Fallen police officers remembered at annual Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony

The local event pays tribute to the peace officers and deputies from Caddo and Bossier parishes killed in the line of duty since 1872. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A peace officers memorial ceremony was held Thursday to pay tribute to local law enforcement officers that made the ultimate sacrifice. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were remembered Thursday morning in a ceremony paying tribute to their sacrifice.

The ceremony is held annually during National Police Week when communities across the country come together to honor the fallen officers, as well as show respect to their family members, friends and fellow officers.

The local event at Riverview Park pays tribute to the 41 peace officers and deputies from Caddo and Bossier parishes killed in the line of duty since 1872, including Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed in August 2015; Shreveport Police Sgt. Timothy Prunty, who was killed in 2010 and Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison, who was killed in 2004.

Participating agencies included the Shreveport and Bossier City Police Departments, the Bossier and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Louisiana State Police - Troop G, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as well as the Bossier City and Shreveport Marshals Offices.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 of each year as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of the federal, state and municipal officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

