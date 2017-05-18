Group aims to clean up west Shreveport

Grassroots Forum discusses problems they see in their neighborhoods (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)

Several west Shreveport citizens are concerned with the future of their neighborhoods and are working to make improvements.

The Grassroots Forum has been meeting for about a year, discussing problems they would like improved, and brainstorming ideas as to how to get them fixed.

On Thursday morning, the group met to discuss an area they think needs the most attention: Pines Road.

"I feel like if West Caddo Parish is going to grow economically, and attract good, living wage jobs, then we're going to have to address these issues," said Kay Waller, executive board member with the Timberline Homeowner Association.

According to the group, there's been an influx in the number of panhandlers, a large amount of litter in the area, and an increase in crime.

One of the biggest eyesores they said is the Huntington Plaza Shopping Center. The center's parking lot is littered with potholes.

The group already has some businesses helping to restore the area. Pines Road Storage in Huntington Plaza is re-paving the entrance to their parking lot to fix some of the potholes.

Grassroots Forum also would like to see more choices for restaurants and grocery stores in their neighborhoods.

