Thousands of tires dumped in Shreveport neighborhood draw concerns

Shreveport police are looking into the dumping of thousands of tires in the Westwood neighborhood. (Source: SPD)

Thousands of used tires have found their way into a Shreveport neighborhood, and police are looking for those responsible.

Officers found thousands of tires in District 8 (Westwood) and an estimated 200 to 300 near University Health, in District 10 (Ingleside), according to a Facebook post.

The tires will not decay. The sites will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and will become home to snakes and rodents, according to police.

In the Facebook post, police ask viewers to consider the financial impact cleaning the tires will have on the taxpayers of Shreveport.

The department's Operation Restore is addressing these problems.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who sees someone dumping tires or any other trash or debris in unauthorized places to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.