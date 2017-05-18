Injunction dropped in Fair Park, BTW merger

A group looking to stop the merger of two Shreveport high schools has dropped a request for the federal court to intervene in the matter.

Alumni and parents of Shreveport's Fair Park High School filed a lawsuit to stop the merger of Fair Park High School and Booker T. Washington High School earlier this month. A vote to merge the schools and turn into a middle school was held in January.

According to the group's attorney Allison Jones, the school board started renovations to the building while classes were in session.

She said that the group felt that this was disruptive and asked for the federal court's assistance to both stop both the renovations and merger.

After learning that a hearing regarding the matter would take place after school was out, the group withdrew the request.

The lawsuit regarding the merger is still moving forward.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.