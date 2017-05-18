SPD: Man robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy drugs

One man was left stranded outside of a Shreveport restaurant when a drug deal didn't go as he planned.

It happened just before 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Waffle House parking lot in the 6000 block of Financial Plaza Circle, according to the incident report from police.

That's in Shreveport's Fox Crossing neighborhood.

A tan Chevrolet TrailBlazer pulled up to the restaurant and four men armed with guns got out of the vehicle and robbed the victim of his cell phone, cash and car keys.

Three of them had dreadlocks. The victim said he knew one of the men and told police his name was 'Regmond.'

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

