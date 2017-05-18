SPD: Man robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy drugs

Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
A statewide amber alert is now in effect after a car was stolen in Jackson with a 6-year-old boy inside.More >>
A statewide amber alert is now in effect after a car was stolen in Jackson with a 6-year-old boy inside.More >>