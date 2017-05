Shreveport fire investigators and Shreveport police are investigating the cause of a car fire that happened early Thursday morning.

Firefighters received a call just before 2:20 a.m. The call took them to the 2200 block of Dillingham Avenue between College Street and Boulevard Street. That's in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Firefighters on the scene said they had the blaze under control within five minutes. The fire was contained to a four-door car manufactured in the 1980s.

A resident nearby reported hearing an explosion.

