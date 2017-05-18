Job fairs today for aquarium, NWLA veterans; one coming soon for CenturyLink Center

Shreveport Aquarium officials say job fairs will be held during the last two weeks of this month.

Shreveport Aquarium needs 45 worker and will hold job fairs the last two weeks of May, officials said. (Source: Shreveportaquarium.com)

Aquarium needs 45 workers; job fairs slated in late May

Aquarium officials hope to see big turnouts from enthusiastic people and want the experience to be fun, said Adrea Gibbs, managing director of the company that will own and operate the venue.

Shreveport Aquarium has job fairs scheduled May 18, May 20 and May 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Aquarium officials to be looking for enthusiasm at their job fairs

Jobs, jobs and more jobs

Those are the focus of hiring events starting Thursday for Shreveport Aquarium and its S A L T restaurant.

While you are at it, applications also are being accepted on the opposite side of Red River.

The 12th annual Northwest Louisiana Veterans Job & Resource Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

The first two hours will be open only to active-duty and veteran military, Guard and Reserve personnel and all other military ID card holders.

Members of the public will be able to join in starting at noon.

The effort is sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the cities of Bossier City and Shreveport, the Coordinating and Development Corp. and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking of job fairs, you might also want to mark your calendar for another one coming up early next month in Bossier City.

CenturyLink Center is seeking people to work two large shows in July plus other events throughout the year.

Positions are open in several departments.

Applications will be accepted during a job fair June 7 at the venue in Bossier City.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed on the spot.

Participants are being asked to bring their resumes and to enter the arena through the lower box office entrance.

