Viewers suggest ways to drive snake from car; mechanic helps

A Caddo Parish couple still has one of their vehicles sitting with its doors open in their front yard on Buncombe Road after a scary Mother's Day surprise.More >>
A Caddo Parish couple still has one of their vehicles sitting with its doors open in their front yard on Buncombe Road after a scary Mother's Day surprise.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>