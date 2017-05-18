Viewers suggest ways to drive snake from car; mechanic helps - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Viewers suggest ways to drive snake from car; mechanic helps

Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12) Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)
They saw the snake but could not catch it. Tony said they will try again Thursday. (Source: KSLA News 12) They saw the snake but could not catch it. Tony said they will try again Thursday. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

You've called about it.

Some even have offered advice.

Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car. 

KSLA News 12 viewers suggested using or doing the following to drive it out:

  • Mothballs
  • Sulfur
  • Ammonia or bleach
  • Gasoline in buckets or on rags
  • Playing the car radio at full volume.

One viewer even suggested using Jack Daniels. 

Thanks to your calls, a Shreveport area mechanic offered to help get rid of the snake. 

Tony checked around the car before he took the dashboard off Wednesday.

"It's right here. Up under this flap."

They saw the snake but could not catch it. 

He said they will try again Thursday.

