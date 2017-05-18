Viewers suggest ways to drive snake from car; mechanic helps

A Caddo Parish couple still has one of their vehicles sitting with its doors open in their front yard on Buncombe Road after a scary Mother's Day surprise.

Retired Airman William Miller scours his girlfriend's car which may still be home to the snake she found in the glove compartment on Mother's Day. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Caddo Parish couple seeks help getting snake out of their car

They saw the snake but could not catch it. Tony said they will try again Thursday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

You've called about it.

Some even have offered advice.

Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.

KSLA News 12 viewers suggested using or doing the following to drive it out:

Mothballs

Sulfur

Ammonia or bleach

Gasoline in buckets or on rags

Playing the car radio at full volume.

One viewer even suggested using Jack Daniels.

Thanks to your calls, a Shreveport area mechanic offered to help get rid of the snake.

Tony checked around the car before he took the dashboard off Wednesday.

"It's right here. Up under this flap."

They saw the snake but could not catch it.

He said they will try again Thursday.

