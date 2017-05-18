Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The snake watch is over.

Tony the mechanic has caught the snake that took refuge in a Shreveport woman's car.

And It's a healthy size.

The mechanic said it was a water moccasin measuring more than four feet long.

And judging from the amount of feces in the vehicle, he said, it apparently had been stowing away for months.

After the woman's plea for help, KSLA News 12 viewers called about it.

Some even offered advice.

KSLA News 12 viewers suggested using or doing the following to drive it out:

  • Mothballs
  • Sulfur
  • Ammonia or bleach
  • Gasoline in buckets or on rags
  • Playing the car radio at full volume.

One viewer even suggested using Jack Daniels. 

Thanks to your calls, the mechanic offered to help get rid of the snake. 

He checked around the car before he took the dashboard off Wednesday.

"It's right here. Up under this flap."

They saw the snake but could not catch it. 

He said they would try again Thursday.

Success.

They pulled out all of the vehicle's seats, used cold air to flush the snake out of the air-conditioning system then shot it to death after getting it out and on the ground.

