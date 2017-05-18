Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car

A Caddo Parish couple still has one of their vehicles sitting with its doors open in their front yard on Buncombe Road after a scary Mother's Day surprise.

Retired Airman William Miller scours his girlfriend's car which may still be home to the snake she found in the glove compartment on Mother's Day. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Caddo Parish couple seeks help getting snake out of their car

They saw the snake but could not catch it. Tony said they will try again Thursday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The snake watch is over.

Tony the mechanic has caught the snake that took refuge in a Shreveport woman's car.

And It's a healthy size.

The mechanic said it was a water moccasin measuring more than four feet long.

And judging from the amount of feces in the vehicle, he said, it apparently had been stowing away for months.

After the woman's plea for help, KSLA News 12 viewers called about it.

Some even offered advice.

KSLA News 12 viewers suggested using or doing the following to drive it out:

Mothballs

Sulfur

Ammonia or bleach

Gasoline in buckets or on rags

Playing the car radio at full volume.

One viewer even suggested using Jack Daniels.

Thanks to your calls, the mechanic offered to help get rid of the snake.

He checked around the car before he took the dashboard off Wednesday.

"It's right here. Up under this flap."

They saw the snake but could not catch it.

He said they would try again Thursday.

Success.

They pulled out all of the vehicle's seats, used cold air to flush the snake out of the air-conditioning system then shot it to death after getting it out and on the ground.

