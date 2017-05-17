Burglary suspect caught when he returned to scene days later

BOOKED: Artrell D. Griffin, 20 of Natchitoches, two counts of simple burglary. (Sources: Natchitoches Police Department and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Natchitoches man is in jail after being found in a closet in a house he is suspected of burglarizing five days earlier.

Now 20-year-old Artrell D. Griffin is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of simple burglary. No bond has been set.

A break-in was reported May 12 at a residence in the 1400 block of Roy Drive.

A woman there told officers she arrived home to find someone had broken out a kitchen window and taken about $5,000 worth of property, Natchitoches police report.

About noon Wednesday, the same woman notified police that someone was in her home after seeing them on her home security system.

That's when detectives reportedly found Griffin in a closet.

Much of the woman's stolen property was recovered during a search of Griffin's residence, authorities said.

