No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.

The 15-day-old girl's face, arms and hands were covered in rodent bites when she was brought to Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia, Ark., the morning of May 14, city police say.

Her fingers also had been bitten, an ER nurse told authorities.

In one instance, a bite was so severe that the child's skull was visible through a one-inch wound in her forehead.

Erica Michelle Shryock, 19 and Charles Elliott, 18 made their first court appearance Wednesday morning on one count each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

“This case shows that some people just do not need to have kids,” said Prosecuting Attorney David Butler after the hearing, who asked the court to set bond at $50,000 each.

In addition to bond set at $15,000 each, the couple is also barred from having contact with the infant and their 3 other children as well as any other child under the age of 12.

