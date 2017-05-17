Executive Director no longer with Susan G. Komen of Northwest LA

The Executive Director with Susan G. Komen's Northwest Louisiana affiliate is no longer with the non-profit.

KSLA News 12 called the Shreveport affiliate office Wednesday morning, asking about Lindsay Dean, and was told she is "no longer with" Susan G. Komen.

According to her professional LinkedIn account, Lindsay Dean was the executive director for more than 6 years.

Dean declined to comment when asked about her departure.

Members of the Susan G, Komen's Northwest Louisiana board of directors did not want to be identified when asked about Dean, but some said a number of them did not know about the development until after the decision was made.

Board members say they received an e-mail Tuesday with the news Dean was no longer the executive director, but do not know why the decision was made.

Some members say they wish there was more communication between the board of directors, so they could have a better idea of whether the correct process was used and if the right decision was made.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to other board members to get additional information, and we will update this story once we hear more.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.