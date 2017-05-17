TTPD: 'Person of interest' in fatal Texarkana shooting located

Joshua Cassidy, 37, one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Drake Griffith was found shot to death at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia St. in Texarkana, TX late Monday night. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Police want to talk to 19-year-old Michael Gray, of Texarkana in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Drake Griffith. (Source: Texarkana, TX Police Department)

The "person of interest" sought in the fatal shooting of a Texarkana man 18-year-old Drake Griffith has been located, according to police.

Drake Griffith, 19, was found shot to death at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street late Monday night.

Texarkana, Texas police say Griffith had been shot by a resident of the home, and that he was one of 2 people involved in what appears to have been a botched robbery attempt related to drugs.

No one has been charged with the shooting itself, but 37-year-old Joshua Cassidy was charged Tuesday with one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Late Wednesday morning, police put out a call to the public for help in finding 19-year-old Michael Gray of Texarkana, who they believe might have "critical information about the shooting."

Police confirmed Gray had been located just before Noon Wednesday but did not indicate where or how or whether any charges are expected to be filed.

