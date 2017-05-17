'Person of interest' in fatal Texarkana shooting arrested

Joshua Cassidy, 37, one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Drake Griffith was found shot to death at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia St. in Texarkana, TX late Monday night. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Police want to talk to 19-year-old Michael Gray, of Texarkana in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Drake Griffith. (Source: Texarkana, TX Police Department)

The "person of interest" sought in the fatal shooting of a Texarkana man has been charged in connection the case, but not for the shooting itself.

Michael Gray, 19, turned himself in to Texarkana, Texas police on Wednesday less than 2 hours after authorities identified him as a "person of interest" in the case.

At the time, police said they believed Gray might have had critical information about the shooting of 19-year-old Drake Griffith, who was found dead late Monday night at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street. He had been shot several times.

Texarkana, Texas police say Griffith was one of 2 people involved in what appears to have been a botched robbery attempt related to drugs and was shot by someone who lived in the home.

After interviewing Gray, police say they determined there was enough evidence to arrest and charge him with aggravated robbery.

No one has been charged with the shooting itself, but 37-year-old Joshua Cassidy was charged Tuesday with one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

