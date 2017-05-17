35 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Shreveport

35 people to take oath of allegiance during naturalization ceremony in Shreveport/Source: Americanimmigrationcouncil.org

Thirty-five people became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 was in the courtroom for the emotional ceremony.

Watch KSLA News 12 Now at 4 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The new citizens hail from 18 countries: Bangladesh, Belize, Brazil, Burma, Canada, Honduras, India, Israel, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam and Yemen.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby administered the oath of allegiance to the candidates who met the requirements for citizenship.

Last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized more than 752,000 people nationwide.

Click here to see if you can pass the civics portion of the U.S. naturalization test.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.