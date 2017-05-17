Woman robbed at gunpoint after she refuses ride from men

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Two men are on the run after robbing a Shreveport woman while posing as good samaritans Tuesday night.

Shreveport police say it happened just before 11 p.m. on the corner of McWillie and Claiborne avenues.

The woman told police she was walking when a small burgundy truck pulled beside her.

Police say two men offered her a ride and when she said no one of them reportedly pulled out a gun, demanded her purse and drove off.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

