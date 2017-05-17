Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash

Authorities today identified the motorcyclist who died after a three-vehicle wreck in Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner's office says he is 44-year-old Raymond Gibson, of Shreveport.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road between Mackey Place and Alkay Drive.

One of the other drivers told police that the biker was weaving between other vehicles.

Another person had minor injuries and was taken to University Health.

Police say the crash shut down both southbound lanes of the road as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash and events leading up to it are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.