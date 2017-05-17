1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Shreveport

A man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Shreveport Tuesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road between Mackey Place and Alkay Drive.

Police say the man who died was riding a motorcycle.

One of the other drivers told police the biker was weaving between other vehicles.

Another person had minor injuries and was taken to University Health.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Police say the crash shut down both southbound lanes of the road as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash and events leading up to it are under investigation.

