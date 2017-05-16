AEP-SWEPCO outlines $25M project for SW Shreveport

AEP-SWEPCO plans $25 million in improvements in Summer Grove, including a new transmission line and upgrades to six substations in the area. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One of the ArkLaTex's largest electric utilities plans to improve service in part of southwest Shreveport.

AEP-SWEPCO held an open house Tuesday night about its $25 million improvement project in Summer Grove.

Plans call for a new transmission line and upgrades to six substations in the area.

"We want to talk to landowners about what are their concerns. What are the best routes for the line? What are issues that we might not know about through our sighting," AEP-SWEPCO spokewoman Carey Sullivan said.

"So we have a variety of people you can talk to here including our project managers, our right-of-way agents, our sighting specialists. But we really want the public's input so that we can build this and get it right."

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

The utility expects the work to be completed sometime next year.

AEP-SWEPCO serves more than 530,000 customers in the ArkLaTex.

