Wildlife agency IDs fisherman whose body was found in lake

Shreveport crews plan to resume searching for a lost boater at first light Wednesday. (Source: Josh Robberson/ KSLA News 12)

Louisiana wildlife agents found the body of a missing fisherman Wednesday morning.

The discovery of the 77-year-old James M. Avant, of Shreveport, was made about 10 a.m., spokesman Adam Enick said.

The state launched multiple boats around 7:30 a.m. along with boats from the Cross Lake Patrol headquarters to continue searching for the man who went missing Tuesday night.

Family members of the 77-year old man, whose name has not yet been released, said they found his truck and trailer about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a boat launch on Cross Lake.

Soon after, members of police's Cross Lake Patrol reported finding the man's boat where it had washed ashore.

There was no sign of the fisherman.

Search for missing 77 year old man expected to start again this morning at Caddo Lake. SPD has confirmed that boat did wash ashore. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/y8pkh55pIL — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 17, 2017

Authorities still are investigating why he fell out of the boat and the cause of his death, Enick said.

